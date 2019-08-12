Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 200 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 7.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $36,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.93. 899,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,011. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.