Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. 110,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,485. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $630,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,875 shares of company stock worth $31,360,713 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

