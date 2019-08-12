Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 8,228 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,962,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,864. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40.

