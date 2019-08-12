Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 897 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after acquiring an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.