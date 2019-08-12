Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,157,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.65. 460,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443,312. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

