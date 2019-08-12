Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 267,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 24.2% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,456,000 after purchasing an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 100.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NTR traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,967. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.