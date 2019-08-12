WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, WebDollar has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $11,695.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About WebDollar

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 9,859,975,128 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,026,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.