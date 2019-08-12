WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.43

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.43 and last traded at $89.82, with a volume of 118004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $8,249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,369.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 61,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,987,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,205 shares of company stock worth $45,264,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,016,000 after acquiring an additional 356,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 519,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,058,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

