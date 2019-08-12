WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $276.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.63 and a 1-year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.15. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

