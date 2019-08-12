Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,245,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 27,370,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,751,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

