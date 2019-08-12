Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of Acushnet stock remained flat at $$24.99 during trading on Friday. 189,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,761. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. Acushnet’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acushnet by 790.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

