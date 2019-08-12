Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNW. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

PNW stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.81. 54,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,805. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,363.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,667,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,639,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,830,000 after purchasing an additional 654,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 86.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,331,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 308.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 606,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 457,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 68.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

