Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,906 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 746,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $88.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

