WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,479.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.99. 202,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

