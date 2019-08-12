Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $82.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.82 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nomura cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,294,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 369.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 253,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 114.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 429,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,232 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 540,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,271. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.35.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

