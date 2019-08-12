White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,880 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,838,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,457,000 after purchasing an additional 83,259 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK alerts:

ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a one year low of $1,050.00 and a one year high of $1,260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.