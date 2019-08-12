White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

