White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 119,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,447,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

