White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total value of $1,086,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jess Brian Palmer sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.57, for a total transaction of $438,141.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $3,072,792 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 46 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,091.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,055.29. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $832.88 and a 12 month high of $1,104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

