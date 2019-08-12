Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $46.98 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.12.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $200.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $919.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

