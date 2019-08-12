William Blair Drops Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $18.22. 6,375,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,051. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $310,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 9,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,092 shares of company stock worth $2,707,227 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 66,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 95,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.