World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,367,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 1,883,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,415 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on World Fuel Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

