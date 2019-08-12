XTRABYTES Price Up 3.7% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including and YoBit., Coinexchange.io and Waves DEX. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $7.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00265355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.01249874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinexchange.io, Waves DEX and and YoBit.. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

