Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,214,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 1,691,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Xunlei alerts:

XNET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 98,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 22,667.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.