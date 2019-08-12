XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, XYO has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $12,082.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, DDEX, DEx.top and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.14 or 0.04269071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, LATOKEN, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.