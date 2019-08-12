YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading 0.7% Higher

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39, 29,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 29,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Get YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.