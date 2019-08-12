Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.75. 280,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $45.00 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

