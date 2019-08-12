Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.74.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Yelp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,918 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,480 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 224,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,283 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 121,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.