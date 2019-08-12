Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YELP. Aegis upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of YELP traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 151,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,834. Yelp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 271.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $218,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

