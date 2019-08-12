Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Set at $38.00 by Evercore ISI

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned a $38.00 price objective by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. B. Riley downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

YELP stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 2,318,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,834. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75. Yelp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Yelp by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

