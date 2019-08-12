Zacks: Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.93 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. 783,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,263. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

