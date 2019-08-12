Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $782,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 125,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. 666,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

