Zacks: Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.43). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 146.56% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%.

AXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

AXDX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,826. The company has a current ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

