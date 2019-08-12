Zacks: Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.45 Million

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $400.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $402.90 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $345.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. 135,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,907. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.23. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,100. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 189,390 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 330,086 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 700,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

