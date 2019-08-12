Zacks: Analysts Expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will announce $62.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.63 million and the highest is $63.98 million. Monotype Imaging posted sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year sales of $251.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.95 million to $252.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.18 million, with estimates ranging from $254.47 million to $261.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

TYPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co lowered Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Monotype Imaging in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monotype Imaging stock remained flat at $$19.80 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 245,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,866. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $818.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

