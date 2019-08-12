Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.53. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after buying an additional 103,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 163,327 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 836,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 746,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 154,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Earnings History and Estimates for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

