Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.36. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

