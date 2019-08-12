Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $142.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $143.17 million. Perficient reported sales of $123.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $563.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.26 million to $564.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $606.82 million, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $610.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $34.93. 8,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95. Perficient has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

In related news, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $921,498.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Perficient by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

