Zacks: Brokerages Expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. California Water Service Group posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

CWT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 10,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,644. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,841.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $642,490. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,982,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

