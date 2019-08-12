Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.51. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 185,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,884,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,510.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lourenco Goncalves bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,237,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,199.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,000 shares of company stock worth $472,510. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

