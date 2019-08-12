Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce sales of $174.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.42 million and the lowest is $174.00 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $697.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.60 million to $700.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $738.39 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $745.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,453,000. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 488,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 67,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,732. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.