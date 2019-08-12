Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,122. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $33,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

