Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.03. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. 161,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,898,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $22,273,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $10,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 150,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

