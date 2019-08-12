Zacks: FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FlexShopper an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Shares of FPAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 61,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $64,174.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 259,524 shares of company stock valued at $234,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FlexShopper by 54.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.
