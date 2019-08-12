Zacks: FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS KKR Capital an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. 1,254,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,107 shares of company stock valued at $237,952. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

