Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.16.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $92.60. 7,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.44. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $111.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 798,008 shares of company stock worth $78,423,886. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,147,000 after buying an additional 956,022 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,687,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,183,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

