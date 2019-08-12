Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

OPRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. 6,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $178.28 million, a P/E ratio of 282.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 6.80. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

