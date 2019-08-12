ZIP (ASX:Z1P) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.97 ($2.11) and last traded at A$2.93 ($2.08), 946,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.92 ($2.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,885.25, a quick ratio of 60.47 and a current ratio of 60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -58.60.

ZIP Company Profile (ASX:Z1P)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia and New Zealand. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses across various industries through online and in-store. The company provides zip Pay and zip Money, which are digital wallets that enable customers to buy now and pay them over time for purchases online and in-store; and Pocketbook, a mobile app that automatically categorizes spending.

