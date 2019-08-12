Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 3,069.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after buying an additional 125,335 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,061.25.

Shares of AZO traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,074.52. The stock had a trading volume of 92,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,129.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $705.01 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total value of $255,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total value of $1,189,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

