Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,572 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in FedEx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $159.48. 293,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

